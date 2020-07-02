WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are three new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Two people work in the agri-farm sector and one is in the community.

As of Thursday morning, there are 1,614 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 909 people who have recovered.

Four workplaces in the agriculture sector are in outbreak status, two in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

On Wednesday, the health unit issued a new Section 22 Order after there were 191 cases of COVID-19 among farm workers from a single farm location. The new cases represent about one quarter of the total cases among farm workers in the region since March.

The order requires the owner/operator of the farm to ensure the isolation of workers and prohibits them from working until further direction.

“The order also stipulates they cannot hire contract workers,” said health unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

There are two long-term care or retirement facilities in outbreak status – Devonshire Retirement Residence and Extendicare Tecumseh.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.