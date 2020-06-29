WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is getting help from neighbouring agencies to get a grip on the COVID-19 outbreaks in the agri-food sector in Leamington and Kingsville.

In its daily briefing on Monday, the health unit confirmed Dr. Alex Summers with the Middlesex-London Health Unit had arrived in Windsor to help with contact tracing and case management.

“Every case requires a good case and contact management,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, the medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex.

According to Ahmed, more boots on the ground are needed to handle the outbreaks in the agri-farm sector.

The health unit lists four outbreaks at farms in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

“What we are dealing with is unprecedented,” says Ahmed.

On Sunday, the health unit reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases yet with 98 new positive tests, of which 96 were tied to the agri-farm sector. That was followed by the second-highest spike with 87 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus associated with the agri-farm sector reported on Monday.

The health unit says a total of 674 agri-farm workers have tested positive for the virus in the region.

“All of the support that we’re getting would be focused and dedicated to the case and contact management of all these additional workers,” said Ahmed. “Recognizing that following up with the more than 160, 170 cases in the two days that we have seen it is unmanageable by any single agency or any other public health unit.”

More people will be coming to the region to assist and Ahmed says up to 10 people outside of the region will be available to support the ongoing contact tracing and case management efforts.

Health officials will work to interview each case in the coming days to determine the extent of the outbreak.

“The assessment, whether this person is a current case, active case, infectious, non-infectious, symptomatic, symptomatic and part of that is expanding the circle to link all these cases to the exposure,” said Ahmed. “It does require a little bit more deeper analysis of everything that’s happening.”