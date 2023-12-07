271 ER trips diverted by Nurse Police Team

Windsor police say the Nurse Police Team has diverted 271 visits to hospital emergency departments in almost seven months.

Police released the latest stats on the initiative on Thursday.

Through 29 weeks, the teams have handled 783 calls for service, referred 449 people to the appropriate community resources, and diverted 271 ER visits.

Our Nurse Police Team (NPT) continues to make an impact in the community.



Through 29 weeks, the teams have handled 783 calls for service, referred 449 people to the appropriate community resources, and diverted 271 visits to hospital emergency departments. pic.twitter.com/UDoHuyFbZw — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) December 7, 2023

The NPT pairs nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital with frontline police officers to provide proactive care to people struggling with substance use disorders.