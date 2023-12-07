WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 271 ER trips diverted by Nurse Police Team

    From left to right, nurse practitioners Sean Clavette, Abbas Haidar and Yemmi Calito in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) From left to right, nurse practitioners Sean Clavette, Abbas Haidar and Yemmi Calito in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police say the Nurse Police Team has diverted 271 visits to hospital emergency departments in almost seven months.

    Police released the latest stats on the initiative on Thursday.

    Through 29 weeks, the teams have handled 783 calls for service, referred 449 people to the appropriate community resources, and diverted 271 ER visits.

    The NPT pairs nursing professionals from Windsor Regional Hospital with frontline police officers to provide proactive care to people struggling with substance use disorders.

