WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 27 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.

The health unit says 14 cases are in the community, eight cases are in the agri-farm sector, one is a local healthcare worker and four is still under investigation.

There have been 2,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1314 people who have recovered.

This is the tenth straight day of double-digit increases in new cases in the area.

The number of deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex remains at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are nine workplaces experiencing outbreaks - one manufacturing facility in Windsor, one manufacturing facility in Leamington, five agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two agricultural facilities in Leamington.

There are currently two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lakes and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

