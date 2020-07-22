Advertisement
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, including 14 in community
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 27 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.
The health unit says 14 cases are in the community, eight cases are in the agri-farm sector, one is a local healthcare worker and four is still under investigation.
There have been 2,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1314 people who have recovered.
This is the tenth straight day of double-digit increases in new cases in the area.
The number of deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex remains at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
There are nine workplaces experiencing outbreaks - one manufacturing facility in Windsor, one manufacturing facility in Leamington, five agricultural facilities in Kingsville and two agricultural facilities in Leamington.
There are currently two long-term care or retirement homes in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lakes and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.
