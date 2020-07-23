WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the second straight day, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The health unit says 13 cases are in the community, eight cases are in the agri-farm sector, two are healthcare workers and four are still under investigation.

There are 15 people in the hospital.

As of Thursday, there have been 2,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1314 people who have recovered.

