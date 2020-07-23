Advertisement
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, including 13 in community
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:35AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:39AM EDT
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the second straight day, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
The health unit says 13 cases are in the community, eight cases are in the agri-farm sector, two are healthcare workers and four are still under investigation.
There are 15 people in the hospital.
As of Thursday, there have been 2,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1314 people who have recovered.
