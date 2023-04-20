$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats

Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.

LaSalle passed a bylaw saying that you can’t feed cats, except as part of a “trap, neuter or spay, and manage program approved by the supervisor.”

The residents contacted the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society for help. The shelter says the Trap Neuter Release (TNR) programs save cats’ lives.

“We confirmed for the town that these are cats who were TNR'd under our stray cat intake agreement with LaSalle. We also confirmed that they are community cats who are microchipped to the WECHS as free-roaming cats. But these arguments fell on deaf ears, and the fine of $255 was upheld,” said a post from the humane society.

The humane society is now asking the community for help. The shelter says residents can contact the town of LaSalle, donate to help cover the cost of the ticket and be a responsible community cat caregiver.

CTV News has reached out to LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche for comment.