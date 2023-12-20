WINDSOR
Windsor

    • $244,000 investment fraud investigation results in charges

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old man for allegedly defrauding multiple people out of almost $250,000.

    The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation last month after receiving reports about an individual who represented himself as a businessman and convinced six people to invest a total of $244,778 in his incorporated company.

    Through their investigation, police say they determined that the money invested was not used, nor was ever intended to be used, for investment purposes.

    On Tuesday, officers arrested Hussein Al-Rumaithi in the 2500 block of Curry Avenue. He has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

    Investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. They encourage anyone who believes they may have been affected to file a report through the Windsor Police website. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously with information at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

