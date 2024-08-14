24 tickets issued at 'dangerous' intersections

WINDSOR
    The area of Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row ramps in Windsor on July 6, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at three of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

    Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted the blitz at these intersections:

    • 3100 block of Howard Avenue
    • Howard Ave at E.C. Row
    • Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East

    Officers issued a total of 24 tickets. Violations included misusing plates, failing to surrender a permit, driving without insurance, speeding, running a red light, using a cellular device while driving, and stop sign infractions.

