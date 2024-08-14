24 tickets issued at 'dangerous' intersections

Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at three of the city’s most dangerous intersections.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted the blitz at these intersections:

3100 block of Howard Avenue

Howard Ave at E.C. Row

Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East

Officers issued a total of 24 tickets. Violations included misusing plates, failing to surrender a permit, driving without insurance, speeding, running a red light, using a cellular device while driving, and stop sign infractions.