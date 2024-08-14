24 tickets issued at 'dangerous' intersections
Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at three of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted the blitz at these intersections:
- 3100 block of Howard Avenue
- Howard Ave at E.C. Row
- Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East
Officers issued a total of 24 tickets. Violations included misusing plates, failing to surrender a permit, driving without insurance, speeding, running a red light, using a cellular device while driving, and stop sign infractions.
