WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Sunday.

Of the new cases, two are community-acquired, one is a close contact of confirmed cases, one is a local healthcare worker and 19 cases are still being investigated.

The health unit says there are currently 93 active local cases, with three people in hospital and one in ICU.

WECHU reported nine new cases Saturday, while Ontario broke another record reporting more than 1,100 single day cases of the virus.

The province surpassed that number Sunday, logging more than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19.

Windsor-Essex has had 2,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 2,754 people who have recovered.

WEHCU says there are three outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes. Riverside Place has two staff members who contracted the virus. Lifetimes on Riverside has four staff members and four residents with COVID-19. Iller Lodge in Essex has four residents and one staff member with the virus. Berkshire Care Center was added to the list Sunday as two staff members have contracted COVID-19.

There are currently no workplaces or schools experiencing outbreaks.

The health unit considers Windsor-Essex at a “medium” for its local pandemic status which means “Focused attention is needed on certain indicators to address growing concern of COVID-19 in the community.”

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.