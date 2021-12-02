$20K worth of valuables stolen from Tecumseh home: OPP

Windsor, Ont. -

A Rolex watch, purse and cash valued at $20,000 was allegedly stolen from a Tecumseh home during an early morning break and enter, police are investigating.

Members of the Tecumseh OPP detachment responded to a Riverside Drive address after it was reported unknowns attended the address early Monday and were able to get inside and take the valuables.

The lone suspect was spotted on security camera and has been described as wearing a white baseball hat with sunglasses on the brim, a light coloured jacket with dark coloured pants and running shoes.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who may have been driving or resides in the area of the 12000 and 13000 blocks of Riverside Drive in Tecumseh between 2:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29 is asked to check their dashcam or home security cameras for potential evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com