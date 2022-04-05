2022 waste and recycling calendars on the way

The City of Windsor’s 2022 waste and recycling calendars are on their way following a slight delay.

The city said the calendars are now being distributed after a printing issue caused a bit of delay.

Distribution will take several weeks, but if you don’t receive a calendar by April 30, call 311.

The collection calendar is valid from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 and acts as a useful reference with information such as preparation requirements, how to get rid of bulk items or needles and why your garbage may not have been collected.

The city said there is no change in the designated weekly collection days, but there is new information included. The information is also available on the Recycle Coach App, on the city’s schedule page and through MappMyCity’s garbage collection app.