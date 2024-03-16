2 more youths arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism

Two 14-year-old youths have been arrested in connection to a group assault on a teenager with autism at a Windsor, Ont. shopping mall bus stop last weekend.

According to the Windsor Police Service, on Friday night and Saturday morning members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested two 14-year-old youths in connection with an assault on a 16-year-old teenager with autism.

The two youths have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The assault occurred at a bus stop outside Devonshire Mall just before 8 p.m. on March 9, 2024. Police said the teenager was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers.

As previously reported by CTV News Windsor, video posted to social media and obtained by CTV News shows the victim attempting to run away before being pushed to the ground, assuming the fetal position and being punched and kicked by a group of individuals.

Bystanders could be heard encouraging the assault, shouting phrases such as "jump him" and "get his a**."

It is unclear how many people participated in the group assault.

The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the group assault, and was taken to hospital.

On March 13, 2024, Windsor police announced a 14-year-old youth had been the first person arrested in connection to the assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

-- With files from CTV News Windsor's Sanjay Maru