WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 19 year old arrested for public intoxication after thinking 'he was at his girlfriend’s house'

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A 19-year-old resident from Chatham is facing a charge of public intoxication after he was located by police on the streets of Chatham but thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 7:04 a.m. on Saturday a 19-year-old man was located by police on Thornhill Crescent in Chatham under the influence of alcohol.

    Police said the man “thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.”

    The 19-year-old man from Chatham was charged with public intoxication.

    He was then released into the care of his father for his own safety, police said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation

    Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News