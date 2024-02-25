19 year old arrested for public intoxication after thinking 'he was at his girlfriend’s house'

A 19-year-old resident from Chatham is facing a charge of public intoxication after he was located by police on the streets of Chatham but thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 7:04 a.m. on Saturday a 19-year-old man was located by police on Thornhill Crescent in Chatham under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the man “thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.”

The 19-year-old man from Chatham was charged with public intoxication.

He was then released into the care of his father for his own safety, police said.