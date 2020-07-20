WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports 18 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday.

The health unit says eight cases are in the community, seven cases are in the agri-farm sector and three are still under investigation.

There have been 1,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1,303 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says residents need to follow the public health recommendations related to physical distancing, wearing masks and limiting their social bubbles.

“What we are seeing in the community now is people having more contacts and more contacts coming back positive,” says Ahmed.

He is also reminding people if they are feeling sick they should stay home.

Ahmed also cautioned against cross-border travel for workers who are exempt from the Quarantine Act.

"Workers should restrict their activities to work and home only," Ahmed says. "Essential workers should avoid shopping or engaging in non-essential work activities while in the U.S. for that purpose."

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.