17-year-old Windsor man charged with street racing
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:04PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:07PM EST
A driver with a learner’s permit was clocked traveling more than 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit in Lakeshore.
Police pulled the driver over on Highway 3 around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 13. The posted speed limit for that stretch of road is 80 km/hr, which means the young man was allegedly driving faster than 130 km/hr.
The 17-year-old 'G2' driver from Windsor has his licence suspended and vehicle impounded, and he been charged with racing a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.
His name will not be released.