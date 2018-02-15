

CTV Windsor





A driver with a learner’s permit was clocked traveling more than 50 km/hr over the posted speed limit in Lakeshore.

Police pulled the driver over on Highway 3 around 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 13. The posted speed limit for that stretch of road is 80 km/hr, which means the young man was allegedly driving faster than 130 km/hr.

The 17-year-old 'G2' driver from Windsor has his licence suspended and vehicle impounded, and he been charged with racing a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

His name will not be released.