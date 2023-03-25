14th annual Hats On for Healthcare a success

If you were at Devonshire Mall Saturday you may have come across the Hats On for Healthcare radiothon near the food court. There were a lot of smiles as AM 800’s Dan MacDonald hosted radio cut ins.

One of the guests joining him during the noon hour was Gordon Orr, president of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island who shared his top 10 reasons he supports the fundraising initiative for Windsor Regional Hospital. "#10, keeps your head warm. #9, hides my bald spot."

Other community members like Jim Crichton, who read the Cat in the Hat, while lending his support to this year’s initiative.

The 14th annual event has raised more than $500,000 for programs, services and equipment at Windsor Regional Hospital.

This year’s initiative supports pediatric programs and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, along with the purchase of vital equipment.

"Clear cribs that keep babies warm when they're newly born as well as infant recessitaires which help in the birthing process," said Cristina Naccarato, executive director of the hospital foundation. "We're looking to purchase milk warmers for the NICU as well as oximeters which help measure patients' blood flow."

The campaign ends March 31st.