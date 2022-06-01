14K people without power in Chatham-Kent amid severe thunderstorm warning

About 14,000 people in Chatham-Kent are without power after Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region — which officials say is capable of producing strong winds and “nickel-size hail.”

The line of storms is tracking from Morpeth toward Brigden, moving northeast at 80 km/h, the weather authority said Wednesday afternoon.

Wind gusts are projected to increase to about 90 km/h.

According to Entegrus, which distributes electricity throughout the region, nearly 11,000 people are without power in Chatham as of 2:20 p.m. — along with more than 3,000 in Wallaceburg, Merlin, St. Thomas, Strathroy and Bothwell.

Currently 14,000 customers are without power in our service area. Storm activity has brought down tree limbs, poles and powerlines. Please remember to stay back at least 33ft (10m) from a downed powerline and report it immediately. Stay safe and thank you for your patience. — Entegrus Inc. (@Entegrus) June 1, 2022

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, Environment Canada said.

“Locally, heavy rain is also possible. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Emergency officials recommend people take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

A thunderstorm warning that was issued for Windsor-Essex around 12:30 p.m. was called down about an hour and a half later.

Enwin has reported outages at some homes in Windsor’s Sandwich, Walkerville and Riverside neighbourhoods, as of 2 p.m.