LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent has its first death due to COVID-19.

C-K Public Health says the individual is a woman in her 80s and she is the first known death in Chatham-Kent due to the virus.

The woman was being treated at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance since March 16.

“We are very saddened by this news and are offering our sincere condolences to the family and those close to the individual,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent’s Medical Officer of Health.

“Tragically, this news further highlights just how important it is for us to work together as a community to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now is the time to think about protecting yourself, but also protecting those around you."

CK Public Health is asking residents to continue to follow public health practices to stop the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing by staying home except for essential reasons and do not have visitors to your home and continue to keep two metres apart from others.