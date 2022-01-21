$110,000 in drugs seized from vehicle by Windsor police

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor police charged a Whitby man after seizing about $110,000 in drugs and a loaded firearm.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit launched an investigation in October 2021 into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs. During the course of the months-long investigation, a suspect and suspect vehicle were identified as being involved.

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the suspect was located in the 1200 block of Pierre Avenue and arrested in the area without incident. The vehicle was also located in the area and seized.

Police say a large quantity of illicit drugs and a loaded firearm were located inside the vehicle and seized as evidence. The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $110,000.

Bryan Nelson, 33, from Whitby, Ont., is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - three counts (methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine)

Possession of a prohibited firearm - no licence

Possession of a prohibited device - two counts (cartridge magazines)

Contravene Firearms Act in respect to transporting a firearm

Occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possession of a loaded prohibited firearm - no authorization

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.