WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 100 King Restoration Project begins in Chatham-Kent

    A proposed renovation design of 100 King Street West in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Architectural Design Associates Inc.) A proposed renovation design of 100 King Street West in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Architectural Design Associates Inc.)
    Share

    The plans have been revealed for the 100 King Restoration Project in Chatham-Kent and the development is underway.

    The plans were unveiled by 100 King Street CK Holdings Inc. and it looks to turn downtown Chatham into a hub for shopping, dining, living, and entertainment.A proposed renovation design of 100 King Street West in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Architectural Design Associates Inc.)

    “We’ve spent the last few years listening, planning and putting the right pieces together and now, the time has come to make it happen,” said Ron Nydam of J.P. Holdings and J.P. Contractors.

    As the project enters phase two, construction is set to begin in the fall.

    According to a news release, the 220,000 sq. ft. area will bring a “modern take on the downtown experience, while also recreating the lost history of downtown Chatham”.

    The parkade will also be rehabilitated, along with new escalators and an elevator installed.

    “We’re doing it,” said Rob Myers of the Tatro Group. “I want the public to know that we are committed to Chatham-Kent and this is really happening.”

    Name suggestions are being accepted for the space until Sept. 30. Each entry given by community members will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two on a private jet.

    More information about the project is available on onehundredking.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who is Usha Vance, the wife of Trump's running mate?

    JD Vance has had several introductions to the American people: as the author of a memoir on what ails the White working class, as a newly elected Republican senator in his home state of Ohio and, on Monday, as his party’s nominee for vice president. His wife, Usha, has been by his side through it all.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News