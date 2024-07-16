100 King Restoration Project begins in Chatham-Kent

The plans have been revealed for the 100 King Restoration Project in Chatham-Kent and the development is underway.

The plans were unveiled by 100 King Street CK Holdings Inc. and it looks to turn downtown Chatham into a hub for shopping, dining, living, and entertainment. A proposed renovation design of 100 King Street West in Chatham, Ont. (Source: Architectural Design Associates Inc.)

“We’ve spent the last few years listening, planning and putting the right pieces together and now, the time has come to make it happen,” said Ron Nydam of J.P. Holdings and J.P. Contractors.

As the project enters phase two, construction is set to begin in the fall.

According to a news release, the 220,000 sq. ft. area will bring a “modern take on the downtown experience, while also recreating the lost history of downtown Chatham”.

The parkade will also be rehabilitated, along with new escalators and an elevator installed.

“We’re doing it,” said Rob Myers of the Tatro Group. “I want the public to know that we are committed to Chatham-Kent and this is really happening.”

Name suggestions are being accepted for the space until Sept. 30. Each entry given by community members will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two on a private jet.

More information about the project is available on onehundredking.com.