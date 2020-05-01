WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 604 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 10 new cases.

On Friday morning, the heath unit says 191 people have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 50 people.Thirty-six of the deaths have been residents in long-term care homes.

Seven long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 7,330 people tested in the region, and 1,350 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there are 83 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Friday.

More coming.