10 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 9:06AM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 9:26AM EDT
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 1, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 604 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, including 10 new cases.
On Friday morning, the heath unit says 191 people have recovered.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 50 people.Thirty-six of the deaths have been residents in long-term care homes.
Seven long-term care homes in the region are experiencing outbreaks.
There have been 7,330 people tested in the region, and 1,350 tests are pending.
In Chatham-Kent, there are 83 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Friday.
More coming.