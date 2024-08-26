$10.3 million in improvements completed at 34 Windsor playgrounds

City of Windsor officials are celebrating the completion of $10.3 million in improvements to 34 playgrounds.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 10 councillor Jim Morrison announced significant improvements to the South Cameron Woodlot Park playground and marked the culmination of the two-year redevelopment of dozens of playgrounds citywide since 2021.

“The completion of the new accessible playground at South Cameron Woodlot marks the successful wrap-up of a $10.3 million, 34-park improvement project city-wide. This is a significant milestone and represents our commitment in Building Windsor's Future by Investing in Growth for community residents,” said Dilkens.

The new accessible playground completed at South Cameron Woodlot in Ward 10 was built by Park N Play Design and Quality Turf Group for $350,000. The playground features various play structures; site furniture, including benches, a bike rack, and waste receptacles; and fencing to protect both the woodlot and its users. Seeding and restoration efforts are complete, with a follow-up review planned for the fall.

“In addition to the new playground, local residents are excited about future plans to upgrade the trail system that will allow greater accessibility for more people to enjoy this great natural feature,”said Morrison.

Additionally, Ojibway Street will be resurfaced in front of the playground by Public Works in mid-September 2024.

In February of 2024, City Council approved the allocation of $2.6 million through the 2025 10-year capital plan towards the South Cameron Trail Plan. Contingent on further approval by City Council, the project will unfold in four phases and will see the construction of an asphalt trail, solar lighting, and a limestone and boardwalk trail throughout the South Cameron Woodlot Park.

The City of Windsor’s 10-year capital plan will invest more than $184.5 million in City parks, arenas, and recreation.