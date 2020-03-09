WINDSOR, ONT -- A 22-year-old Chatham man has been killed following a three vehicle collision near Ridgetown.

Police say the young man was westbound on Gosnell Line when he struck a southbound vehicle on Victoria Road and another vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The young man was thrown from his pickup truck and despite efforts at the scene to revive him he was pronounced dead.

Four other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Chatham-Kent police.