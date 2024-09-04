WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 1,100 pills seized at Ambassador Bridge

    Items seized by CBSA agents. (Source: Border Services SOR/X.) Items seized by CBSA agents. (Source: Border Services SOR/X.)
    Share

    Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have seized 1,100 pills of various prescription drugs at the Ambassador Bridge.

    Also seized was 7,500 grams of a controlled pesticide.

    A photo of the haul was posted to X by agents.

    The CBSA said the traveller was fined.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News