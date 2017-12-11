

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for more witnesses to come forward after a 56-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a van downtown.

Officers were called to the area of Goyeau Street at Elliott Street East for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Friday at about 1:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, Windsor Fire and EMS paramedics were on scene attending to the 56-year-old man.

Investigation revealed that the silver Dodge Caravan collided with the pedestrian in the intersection.

Police say the man was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and continue to investigate.

Investigators are looking to speak to any potential witnesses that have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.