Windsor police have arrested a man following a four-hour standoff with police Saturday.

Police were called to a multiplex residence in the 900 block of Windsor Avenue for a report of gunshots being fire around 5 p.m. Police were told a male was seen on the front porch of the residence firing a handgun into the air.

Officers surrounded the residence after the man barricaded himself inside one of the units.

Police say they found spent casings in front of the residence.

The incident was then classified as an armed/barricaded person resulting in the appropriate personnel being deployed.

About 9 p.m. officers were able to make contact with the man.

He then surrendered to police without further incident. The 34-year-old was arrested and is facing firearm related charges.

There were no injuries and the crime unit continues to investigate.