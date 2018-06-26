

A Windsor woman faces up to three years in jail for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two local businesses.

Nada Khalaf, 59, pleaded guilty in provincial court to numerous offences -- including fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents – resulting from two separate investigations by the OPP and Windsor Police.

Court heard Khalaf defrauded Service Mold and Aerospace of $685,000 through fake payroll deposits, petty cash expenditures and forced cheques while she was the company’s bookkeeper between 2008 and 2012.

President Martin Schuurman said he decided to call Windsor Police in February 2015 after learning Khalaf was previously charged by the OPP involving a different company in Leamington.

In a victim impact statement in court on Monday, Schuurman said “Nada was well aware of the harm was causing the company” and she “must pay for the crimes she committed.”

Khalaf's lawyer Robert DiPietro said his client admitted to taking the money to overcome a gambling addiction that caused her to lose nearly a million dollars.

The defence is asking for two years of house arrest.

The crown is asking for a sentence of two and a half to three years in prison, describing Khalaf's actions as "large scale fraud" that was deliberately planned.

The case returns to court June 27 to set a date for sentencing.