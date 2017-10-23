

Essex County OPP and Windsor police issued several charges and warnings during joint service traffic initiatives over two days.

The blitz took place on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

The primary goal on Oct. 19 was to combat speeding and aggressive driving in the area of Highway 3 and Todd Lane.

As a result of their efforts, 144 charges and warnings were issued including two stunt driving charges.

On Oct. 20, police conducted a R.I.D.E program in Windsor checking 241 vehicles resulting in six roadside tests and one three-day licence suspension.

In addition, police also targeted aggressive driving on E.C. Row resulting in 60 enforcement actions including one stunt driving charge.

"This collaborative initiative with Windsor Police Service demonstrates our collective resolve to reduce personal injury and property damage collisions on our roadways and educate the public to respect all rules of the road."

Over the weekend, CKPS officers conducted R.I.D.E. programs throughout Chatham-Kent. As a result, 193 vehicles were checked, two tests were administered and one three day suspension was issued.