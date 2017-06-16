

City of Windsor officials want drivers to use zipper merging as construction continues on E.C. Row.

Windsor's traffic department will strategically place eight signs on the Expressway next week - four in each direction - to urge drivers to use both lanes and merge when their lane ends.

The problem is some drivers who merge early don't want to let another motorist move ahead of them, some drivers will even block both lanes, preventing others from moving ahead.

The city's director of operations Dwayne Dawson says that is just wrong.

"It has a great effect in different ways" says Dawson. "It allows the people to merge more quickly. It should be safer for them to merge and it should be safer for the people who are working out there."

Dawson says the city's intention will be to run the zipper lanes for the duration of the project, which is scheduled until mid-August.