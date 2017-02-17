Featured
Windsor-Essex getting $1.34M for infrastructure upgrades
Politicians gather to announce infrastructure funding as part of Canada 150 in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 12:01PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 12:03PM EST
Windsor-Essex is getting $1.34 million from the federal government for infrastructure upgrades thanks to the Canada 150 program.
MP Peter Fragiskatos announced Friday that Windsor, Pelee, Leamington and the Essex Region Conservation Authority will split the money.
The biggest chunk of the funding will go to the Willistead Manor, which is getting $450,000 for "improvement."
The seven projects in Windsor-Essex are part of over 350 in the Canada150 Community Infrastructure Program approved in southern Ontario, as part of the 150th anniversary of Confederation.
