Two area agencies are joining efforts to help better care for people who need assistance.

Family Services Windsor-Essex signed a memorandum of understanding with Windsor-Essex compassion care community this afternoon.

The partnership will allow both groups to work closer together and share the talents and resources from each organization.

It's hoped the model of care will assist people requiring support and adopt to their changing needs, like the elderly, those living with life-long disabilities and people who live alone.