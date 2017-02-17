Featured
Transit Windsor begins testing Intelligent Transportation System
The Transit Windsor bus station in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 10, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 10:09AM EST
Transit Windsor has started the testing phase of its new Intelligent Transportation System in an ongoing effort to improve the way they provide service.
Officials say it’s the first of several changes to create a more efficient, safer and more user-friendly system.
So far there are 10 Transit Windsor buses equipped with the new system and providing automated stop announcements.
This system provides onboard voice and visual announcements, which include next stop messages. Voice announcements are coordinated with display signs inside the bus.
Pre-boarding external audible announcements are also provided to waiting passengers waiting at bus stop locations.
More buses will be added over the next several weeks as the technology is tested and rolled out.
Visit Transit Windsor’s Intelligent Transportation System web page for details about ITS features that will be available after the fleet is fully integrated and testing is complete.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor-Essex getting $1.34M for infrastructure upgrades
- Transit Windsor begins testing Intelligent Transportation System
- Call it a heat wave, was Willie right after all?
- Stigma Enigma event helps raise over $127K for Maryvale
- Big Three automakers say they won't waver from $1.5B investment in Canada