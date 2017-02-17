

CTV Windsor





Transit Windsor has started the testing phase of its new Intelligent Transportation System in an ongoing effort to improve the way they provide service.

Officials say it’s the first of several changes to create a more efficient, safer and more user-friendly system.

So far there are 10 Transit Windsor buses equipped with the new system and providing automated stop announcements.

This system provides onboard voice and visual announcements, which include next stop messages. Voice announcements are coordinated with display signs inside the bus.

Pre-boarding external audible announcements are also provided to waiting passengers waiting at bus stop locations.

More buses will be added over the next several weeks as the technology is tested and rolled out.

Visit Transit Windsor’s Intelligent Transportation System web page for details about ITS features that will be available after the fleet is fully integrated and testing is complete.