WINDSOR -- A fatal fire that claimed the life of a 62-year old Windsor woman was sparked by the careless use of a lighter, according to fire officials.

Lorraine Baker died in the apartment fire very early Tuesday morning at 3400 Erskine Street.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office ruled the blaze was caused by the careless use of a lighter.

It caused $100,000 in damage to the second floor unit and the hallway.

The investigation is now complete.