

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested three people for allegedly breaking into a car dealership.

Officers were called the 10300 block of Tecumseh Road East at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that suspects gained entry into the dealership and stole property.

On Sunday at 10 p.m., officers observed a suspicious vehicle in the back of the parking lot and pulled up to investigate.

A 32-year-old man was located in the driver's seat of a dealership vehicle, attempting to start the engine.

The suspect attempted to run through the parking lot but was quickly arrested.

Officers also found two people in the suspicious vehicle and placed them under arrest without incident.

Officers searched that vehicle and located property belonging to the business.

While searching the 29-year-old male driver, officers say they located and seized a knife, 9.2 grams of methamphetamine, quantity of cash and a digital scale.

Brandon Skalba, 32, from Windsor is charged with attempt theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Marty Spencer, 29, from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, 6 counts of breach of probation.

Rose Marie Parent, 24, from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com