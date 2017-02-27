Featured
Suspect arrested after east Windsor shooting
Police cars are parked out front at 8717 Riverside Drive East after a shooting (Feb 27, 2017)
Rich Garton, CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 10:39PM EST
One man is in police custody after a shooting on Windsor's east side.
Police responded to reports of multiple-shots fired outside an apartment building at 8717 Riverside Drive east.
Upon arrival, one man was arrested without incident. He is in police custody.
No injuries are reported and police are not looking for any other suspects. Sgt. Mark Denonville says the shooting was not random.
The major crimes unit is currently awaiting a search warrant and the investigation is on-going.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.