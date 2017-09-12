

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg is working on its own subsidy program following flooding concerns from some residents.

The town is setting aside about $400,000 to cover things like downspout disconnects, backflow valve installations and running a camera to look at sewer lines coming from homes.

Last month's heavy downpour left about 30 households bailing out flooded basements, mostly in the McGregor area.

Details are expected to be released at the next council meeting on Sept. 25.