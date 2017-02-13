

CTV Windsor





A Windsor group is hoping an online campaign will help keep the Canadian Club Brand Centre open.

The Save the Canadian Club Brand Centre campaign has a Facebook page, website and uses the Twitter hashtag #savethebrandcentre.

“There are very few places that embody the heritage, history and spirit of our region quite like the Canadian Club Brand Centre,” said a post on the group’s Facebook page.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was in the Chicago area Monday talking to company officials.

He tells CTV News it was a productive face-to-face that will result in more meetings in the near future.

Last week, the company announced public tours will end on March 31, but it would honour booked events until the end of 2017.

The company will still continue to make Canadian Club whisky.