

CTV Windsor





Sandwich Towne residents are voicing concerns about future plans for the neighborhood with potentially two bridges being built in the area.

NDP MP Brian Masse held a public meeting Saturday morning to listen to the concerns and share his thoughts on the projects.

The Windsor-Detroit Border Authority has been tasked to work with the private partner that is selected to build the new Gordie Howe Bridge, to include a Community Benefit Framework.

The framework is guided by “opportunities that can advance economic, social or environmental conditions.”

He says it is vital they have a collective voice on this framework and work together to develop the best possible solution for the future of Sandwich Towne.

In addition to the upcoming construction of the Gordie Howe bridge, the Ambassador Bridge Company was granted a permit from the federal government to build a second span next to the existing Bridge. Once it is built, the existing Ambassador Bridge must be demolished.

Residents are worried about truck traffic, dust from construction, the health impact and the impact on heritage buildings.

He is also distributing a Sandwich Towne survey looking for ways Sandwich Towne can be improved.

Masse says he is gathering all of the ideas and concerns from residents to make a report to be submitted to the government.