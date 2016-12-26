Featured
Sally Ann thanks supporters as Kettle Campaign surpasses goal
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 11:34AM EST
It was a Merry Christmas for those who rely on the help of the Salvation Army at this time of year.
The local Salvation Army surpassed its Kettle Campaign goal by nearly $35,000 dollars.
Sally Ann officials say a total of $304,000 was raised, surpassing the goal of $270,000.
In a Tweet, the Salvation Army thanked everyone for their support this year.
