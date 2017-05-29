Featured
Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Ouellette Ave business
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 4:44PM EDT
Windsor police are hoping to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at an Ouellette Avenue business.
Police say on Friday at approximately 9:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the business in the 1200 block of Ouellette Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.
Investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the store and approached an employee in the pharmacy area.
Police say he demanded prescription drugs while brandishing a knife. After obtaining a quantity of drugs he quickly left the store.
There were no injuries as a result of this incident.
The suspect is described as a white man, mid-twenties, 5'8-5'10, scruffy light black facial hair, last seen wearing a yellow construction vest, green construction hat, gray pants and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
