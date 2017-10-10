

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after yet another pharmacy robbery in the city.

Police say on Friday at about 12 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a pharmacy located in the 4900 block of Wyandotte Street East in response to a panic alarm.

Investigation revealed that a suspect male had entered the business, approached the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics.

Officers say the man was in possession of a long gun and had his identity concealed.

Employees cooperated with the demand and the suspect fled the scene westbound in a grey Ford F150 bearing Ontario plates.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, about six-feet in height, medium build. He was wearing a hooded jacket, dark sunglasses, black bandana over his face, black pants, black gloves, white running shoes and a vest

The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating this incident.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.