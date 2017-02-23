

Some patients of the diluted chemotherapy class action lawsuit hope to create a support group.

Louise Martens says she is still waiting to hear from a judge on a lawsuit settlement.

Some of the patients objected to the amount and told a judge they'd only receive $1500 each.

Martens says it's important to create a support group as many people are out on their own on the issue.

Martens expects the meeting will look at creating future plans, getting new lawyers and looking for help from agencies.

The meeting is scheduled to be held 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Moose Lodge on Tecumseh Road west.