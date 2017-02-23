Featured
Patients in diluted chemotherapy lawsuit want to create support group
Chemotherapy products at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 4:57PM EST
Some patients of the diluted chemotherapy class action lawsuit hope to create a support group.
Louise Martens says she is still waiting to hear from a judge on a lawsuit settlement.
Some of the patients objected to the amount and told a judge they'd only receive $1500 each.
Martens says it's important to create a support group as many people are out on their own on the issue.
Martens expects the meeting will look at creating future plans, getting new lawyers and looking for help from agencies.
The meeting is scheduled to be held 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Moose Lodge on Tecumseh Road west.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Use of force by Windsor police officers in 2016 appears to be down
- Patients in diluted chemotherapy lawsuit want to create support group
- Citizen finds pencil case of crystal meth on Howard Avenue
- Police seek witnesses after driver ejected during Central Ave crash
- Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment Feb. 23 - Feb. 26