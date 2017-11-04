

CTV Windsor





Two people have been sentenced to prison following charges of attempted murder and human trafficking.

Jonathan Riley, 26, of London, was sentenced in Superior Court to 12 years in prison.



Kailya Schram, 28, will spend six years in prison for repeatedly beating a a 39-year-old woman the pair kept in a tent in a backyard in Windsor.

The couple was arrested in May 2016 on Laing Avenue.

The victim was located inside the tent suffering from multiple fractures, broken ribs, a collapsed lung, bruising to her face and neck and cigarette burns.