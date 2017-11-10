

Windsor Firefighters are investigating after a house fire in the 1200 block of George Avenue.

Flames broke out in the attic of the home Thursday around 7 p.m. when an overheated wood stovepipe lit some nearby combustibles on fire.

It took crews about two hours to put the fire out.

All residents inside the house managed to make it out safely and no injuries are reported in the blaze.

Fire officials remind residents using wood stoves to ensure the chimney is cleaned regularly.