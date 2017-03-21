

CTV Windsor





Alarming stats from the OPP about distracted driving.

Provincial police say collisions involving inattentive drivers on OPP-patrolled roads have claimed 11 lives so far this year.

That is almost triple the four deaths reported at the same time last year.

According to the OPP, deaths linked to distracted driving in 2017 continue to outpace those due to speed, which is responsible for nine deaths.

Police stats also show six fatalities due to alcohol or drugs and three deaths are due to non-seatbelt use.

The OPP say their officers handed out more than 2,400 distraction-related charges across the province during their annual Distracted Driving campaign over the March Break last week.

Essex County OPP report 35 charges were laid locally, an increase from 20 charges in 2016.

Chatham Kent OPP officers issued 37 distracted driving charges and five careless driving charges on Highway 401 during the local blitz from last Thursday to Sunday.

Police are calling on passengers to help save lives by showing zero tolerance toward drivers who text, talk on their cellphones or engage in other distractions.