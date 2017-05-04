Featured
OPP looking to identify woman for alleged theft from Kingsville store
Essex County OPP are looking to identify a woman after an alleged theft from a clothing store in Kingsville. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 4, 2017 10:05AM EDT
Essex County OPP are looking to identify a woman after an alleged theft from a clothing store in Kingsville.
The woman is alleged to have committed the theft on April 24 at My Cousin's Closet clothing store located on Main Street East.
The OPP ask that if anyone recognizes the individual, to immediately contact the Kingsville detachment at 519-733-2345.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
