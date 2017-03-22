

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore OPP officer has been sentenced after he was found guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

OPP Const. Jamie Porto has been sentenced to a 12 month driving ban, no probation and a $2,500 fine.

Justice Bruce Thomas announced his ruling in court on Wednesday morning.

On Oct. 24, 2014, Porto was involved in a collision involving his police cruiser and another vehicle at County Road 42 and County Road 3 in St. Joachim.

Porto was responding to a call of a woman in distress and his vehicle was travelling at 178 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone when the crash occurred.

Porto broke his hand in the crash while the driver of the other vehicle sustained two cracked ribs and a concussion.

