

CTV Windsor





Tecumseh Fire officials say that one person has been extricated and taken to hospital following a crash Monday morning on Highway 3.

The crash occurred some time after 8:30 a.m. in the area Highway 3 and Sexton Side Road.

Highway 3 eastbound was closed for cleanup, but the road was cleared by 9:30 a.m. and the lanes reopened.

The extent of injuires is not known.