Featured
One person extricated in Highway 3 crash
A Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services truck is shown in this file photo Jan. 2, 2013. (Gina Chung / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 8:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 9:43AM EDT
Tecumseh Fire officials say that one person has been extricated and taken to hospital following a crash Monday morning on Highway 3.
The crash occurred some time after 8:30 a.m. in the area Highway 3 and Sexton Side Road.
Highway 3 eastbound was closed for cleanup, but the road was cleared by 9:30 a.m. and the lanes reopened.
The extent of injuires is not known.
