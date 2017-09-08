New security measures launching at Windsor Regional Hospital
Hospital security will conduct a metal detector "wanding" procedure at Windsor Regional Hospital's mental health unit in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 11:29AM EDT
Windsor Regional Hospital is launching new security procedures this weekend.
CEO David Musyj says the enhanced security is because of the stabbing of patient at the Ouellette Campus last month.
Hospital security staff members will conduct a metal detector "wanding" procedure at hospital's mental health unit.
The extra security precautions will cost the hospital $50,000 to $75,000 extra annually.