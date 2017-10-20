New peace monument revealed on riverfront
New peace monument is revealed on Windsor's riverfront on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (Teresinha Medeiros / AM800)
A new peace monument is prominently displayed along Windsor's waterfront.
It's a sculpture of four different coloured hands holding up a globe with the slogan "Love for All, Hatred for None.”
The monument was unveiled Friday morning by the Aymadiyya Muslim Jama'at in the Bert Weeks Memorial Garden.
It cost over $100,000 to build, to help celebrate the group’s 50 years in Canada.
The money was raised through various fundraising efforts.