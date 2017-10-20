

CTV Windsor





A new peace monument is prominently displayed along Windsor's waterfront.

It's a sculpture of four different coloured hands holding up a globe with the slogan "Love for All, Hatred for None.”

The monument was unveiled Friday morning by the Aymadiyya Muslim Jama'at in the Bert Weeks Memorial Garden.

It cost over $100,000 to build, to help celebrate the group’s 50 years in Canada.

The money was raised through various fundraising efforts.